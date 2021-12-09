The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests. 9 December 2021 4:01 PM
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents? Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with. 9 December 2021 2:33 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman sending husband to dermatologist with moles circled goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:30 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

9 December 2021 8:49 AM

A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.

A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend. 

 


The World View - Arrest in Paris a Saudi murder suspect linked to Jamal Kashoggi

8 December 2021 9:55 AM

An Admission of chaos an insider reveals all about the Afghan evacuation.
 
Sacked by zoom an American boss fires 900 people via video link.
 
Ultimate Positive Learning (the 104-year old’s lesson for all of us. 

 

The World View - Beaten for blasphemy protests over a death in Pakistan

7 December 2021 10:29 AM

A US Olympic boycott American diplomats won’t be going to Beijing.
 
A Santa shortage a post pandemic problem for the festive season. 

The World View - Pope’s migrant plea criticism of Europe’s treatment of migrants

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.

A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.

The World View - Germany goes vax extreme jabs could be compulsory within weeks

3 December 2021 8:33 AM

Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
 
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty. 

The World View - Police shooting in Arizona the dead victim was in a wheelchair

2 December 2021 8:36 AM

The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
 
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.

The World View - Greece gets vaccine serious Covid jabs are now compulsory for over 60s

1 December 2021 8:40 AM

France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.

An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.

The World View - World Health Organisation boss urges Vax equality

30 November 2021 8:31 AM

China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.

The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados. 

The World View - Global Covid restrictions Omicron variant triggers new measures

29 November 2021 8:54 AM

The Aircraft stowaway he survived a flight to Miami in a wheel well.

The avenue of the Sphinxes Egypt opens an archaeological wonder. 

The World View - Mining disaster in Russia more have died as the rescue went wrong

26 November 2021 8:43 AM

The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
 
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats. 

 

Mabuza: My stay in Russia was purely for medical reasons

10 December 2021 6:30 AM

The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

10 December 2021 6:17 AM

Mantashe defends Shell’s seismic surveys

10 December 2021 6:06 AM

