The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.
A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend.
An Admission of chaos an insider reveals all about the Afghan evacuation.
Sacked by zoom an American boss fires 900 people via video link.
Ultimate Positive Learning (the 104-year old’s lesson for all of us.
A US Olympic boycott American diplomats won’t be going to Beijing.
A Santa shortage a post pandemic problem for the festive season.
Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.
A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.
Stuck in a Danish snowstorm 30 people snowed in at an IKEA store.
The Trafalgar square Xmas Tree Norway’s festive gift is a tad tatty.
The EU’s support plan Europe is trying to rival China for investment.
Compulsory mandarin China is trying to streamline its use of language.
France Honours Josephine Baker the amazing black American dancer.
An Indian Husband’s love temple he may have ruined things for all men.
China’s North Korean prisoner the mystery of Zhu Xianjiang’s plight.
The Queen’s Bajan bow out HM is being ditched by Barbados.
The Aircraft stowaway he survived a flight to Miami in a wheel well.
The avenue of the Sphinxes Egypt opens an archaeological wonder.
The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats.