The World View with Adam Gilchrist

Selling cail Cells Denmark is sending prisoners to Kosovo.
A Formula for abuse hate messages sent to F1 driver Nicholas Latifi.
Massive tax evasion by the Chinese online influencer Viya.
Because 1 tree is not enough the trend for multiple Xmas trees.
Christmas in jeopardy warnings from America’s Dr Faucci.
Merry Xmas criminals a U.K. police force is sending cards to offenders.
Executive tax director at Probity advisory Willem Oberholzer explained the understanding of tax implications when making charitable donations in pursuit of philanthropic goals.
Exploring the sun success so far for NASA’s solar probe.
The dangerous tourist a student who seeks holiday hot spots.
Nana baubles the granny with a world record for Christmas decs.
Mexico’s migrant tragedy dozens died in an overloaded truck that crashed.
Quizzing Boris Johnson the U.K. PM is under fire for breaking his own rules.
Exporting rubbish an illegal trade’s been exposed in Romania.
Saudi beauty contest cheating 40 participants have been disqualified.
A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.
A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend.
An Admission of chaos an insider reveals all about the Afghan evacuation.
Sacked by zoom an American boss fires 900 people via video link.
Ultimate Positive Learning (the 104-year old’s lesson for all of us.