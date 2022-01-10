The World View - Mass testing in China an amazing level of covid control in Tianjin

Snow victims in Pakistan deaths & rescues after an extreme blizzard.
One stuck truck it was dangling precariously off a Chinese mountain.
Confiscating turbans a bizarre & illegal American border procedure.
Iceland’s erupting Volcano it’s beautiful but troubling.
One Huge Sinkhole & it’s growing in a remote region of Chile.
Batgirl Binned the shelving of a very expensive Hollywood blockbuster.
Russian anger directed at the US over the use of rockets by Ukraine.
NASA’s sheepish Astronaut set for a world first in space.
An amazing operation the separation of conjoined Brazilian twins.
Put a sock in it complaints at Balmoral about the royal bagpipers.
Adolf Hitler’s watch sold at an American auction for over a million $.
Algeria’s language lessons they’re ditching French for English.
A Brummie welcome the opening of the 22nd Commonwealth games.
A mirrored Megacity Saudi Arabia details it’s extraordinary plan.
Lights camera verdict TV cameras are entering British criminal courts.
Beach bodies Spain has begun a campaign of confidence & self esteem.
The international space station Russia decides to pull the plug.
The police Ferrari commandeered by the Czech police force.
Spain’s drone lifeguards a teenage boy has been saved in the sea.
The eurovision song venue it will be the U.K. & not Ukraine to host.
Explosive wildfires huge problems in California & Greece.
One bad robot it attacked a small boy during a chess match.