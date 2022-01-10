The World View - Mass testing in China an amazing level of covid control in Tianjin

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
date 2022-01-10
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains while allowing... 6 August 2022 3:29 PM
Shedding light on organ donor shortages in SA August is National Organ Donor Awareness Month. 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati about the challenges around org... 6 August 2022 1:17 PM
'SA a playground for criminals': Ministers feel wrath of Krugersdorp residents Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are part of Saturday's ministerial imbizo in West Village. 6 August 2022 12:26 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the D... 4 August 2022 2:32 PM
View all Politics
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels ha... 5 August 2022 9:23 AM
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money). 5 August 2022 9:01 AM
View all Business
How you can help raise guide dogs to help differently abled people Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the Head of Kennels, Puppy Raising and Puppy Centre at the South African Guide-Dogs Association,  Lei... 7 August 2022 1:14 PM
The new Civic RS: 'Honda have upped their game for the Civic, I love this car' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the top-end new Honda Civic RS sedan for a spin. 7 August 2022 11:02 AM
Thuli Madonsela opens up on life, food and music John Perlman spoke to Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Professor Thuli Madonsela, about some of her p... 6 August 2022 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Ga... 4 August 2022 5:59 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Sport
Marikana the Musical to mark 10 years since massacre Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aubrey Poo - actor, creative producer, and director about 'Marikana, the Musical'. 5 August 2022 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Kids really say the darndest things What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
View all Entertainment
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Mass testing in China an amazing level of covid control in Tianjin

The World View - Mass testing in China an amazing level of covid control in Tianjin

10 January 2022 8:47 AM

Snow victims in Pakistan deaths & rescues after an extreme blizzard.

One stuck truck it was dangling precariously off a Chinese mountain.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - 9 years in Russian jail for a drug smuggling US basketball player

5 August 2022 8:34 AM

Confiscating turbans a bizarre & illegal American border procedure.

Iceland’s erupting Volcano it’s beautiful but troubling.

The World View - Chinese military muscle heated tension over the future of Taiwan

4 August 2022 8:44 AM

One Huge Sinkhole & it’s growing in a remote region of Chile.

Batgirl Binned the shelving of a very expensive Hollywood blockbuster.

The World View - Chinese anger directed at the US over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

3 August 2022 8:34 AM

Russian anger directed at the US over the use of rockets by Ukraine.

NASA’s sheepish Astronaut set for a world first in space.

The World View - Nuclear Annihilation 2 chilling words & the UN says we’re closer to them

2 August 2022 8:39 AM

An amazing operation the separation of conjoined Brazilian twins.

Put a sock in it complaints at Balmoral about the royal bagpipers.

The World View - Chinese space Debris falling to earth & with worrying abandonment

1 August 2022 9:42 AM

Adolf Hitler’s watch sold at an American auction for over a million $.

Algeria’s language lessons they’re ditching French for English.

The World View - Cold showers for Europe as a result of the Russian gas crisis

29 July 2022 8:37 AM

A Brummie welcome the opening of the 22nd Commonwealth games.

A mirrored Megacity Saudi Arabia details it’s extraordinary plan.

The World View - New covid lockdown in China & it’s back in the city of Wuhan

28 July 2022 8:34 AM

Lights camera verdict TV cameras are entering British criminal courts.

Beach bodies Spain has begun a campaign of confidence & self esteem.

The World View - Violence In Haiti the death toll rises from gang warfare

27 July 2022 8:40 AM

The international space station Russia decides to pull the plug.

The police Ferrari commandeered by the Czech police force.

The World View - Mass shooting in Canada & among the most vulnerable were targeted

26 July 2022 8:38 AM

Spain’s drone lifeguards a teenage boy has been saved in the sea.

The eurovision song venue it will be the U.K. & not Ukraine to host.

The World View - Russian hunger guilt Moscow denies responsibility for grain shortages

25 July 2022 8:38 AM

Explosive wildfires huge problems in California & Greece.

One bad robot it attacked a small boy during a chess match.

Lesufi on failure: 'I disappointed my parents by not becoming a doctor'

Local

Thuli Madonsela opens up on life, food and music

Lifestyle

Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace

Local

How you can help raise guide dogs to help differently abled people

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UPDATE: Cape Town water safe to drink- precautionary 'boil notice' lifted

7 August 2022 11:24 AM

Wolseley community frustrated with high crime rate, asks for intervention

7 August 2022 11:19 AM

'I won't be going into politics' - reiterates Gift of the Givers' founder

7 August 2022 10:30 AM

