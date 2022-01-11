The World View - Ukraine talks America & Russia meet amid military tension

Kazakhstan crisis claims of an attempted coup in central Asia.
Parties, parades & puddings plans for the queen’s platinum Jubilee.
South Korean secrets allegedly passed to a North Korean agent.
Foreign fighters in Ukraine the 1st British casualties are reported.
An execution in Singapore but of a man with an exceptionally low IQ.
America’s New Air Force Ones Boeing says it’s losing money on the deal.
The Twitter purchase but what has Elon Musk got in store.
Puppets, dragons & Ed Sheeran the plan for the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant.
A mystery Illness a strange strain of hepatitis is afflicting children.
A really rubbish Royal Gift as given by Prince Edward in St Lucia.
Shanghai’s Covid-19 battle 5 weeks of lockdown & the outbreak’s worse.
Fast & Furious Tyson Fury says he intends to retire from the ring.
Iron Mike’s punch up Mike Tyson’s in trouble for violence on a plane.
A Lame Duck Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s days could be numbered.
Solomon's’ security the island nation has suddenly done a deal with China.
A driver-less future the U.K. begins to outline some new road rules.
America’s cream pie criminal a number of attacks in South Carolina.
The NASA beacon but an Oxford professor warns against ET contact.
India’s cable car crash 3 dead & dozens rescued after a 3-day ordeal.
Brazil’s surprise military kit an order of thousands of Viagra pills.
A Rush Hour attack in New York a mystery shooter on the subway.
A Hollywood trial it’s Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard part 2.