WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST: The Texas Terror Link

Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
As interest rates go up, your bond and car repayments go up - Financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on the repo rate increase. 30 January 2022 8:07 AM
Parliament arson case ‘the saddest display of behaviour by the State’: Mpofu The State has opposed bail in the Zandile Mafe arson case, saying the man accused of setting Parliament on fire was a threat to hi... 30 January 2022 7:44 AM
Zandile Mafe allegedly provided reasons for torching Parliament, court hears Mafe, who is facing terrorism and arson charges, is applying for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday. 29 January 2022 4:01 PM
Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis? Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to NAMC Agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana to reflect on the increase in fertiliser prices. 30 January 2022 8:42 AM
Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. 28 January 2022 7:39 AM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology. 29 January 2022 11:58 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday. 29 January 2022 8:35 AM
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. 28 January 2022 2:49 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
The World View With Adam Gilchrist
WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST: The Texas Terror Link

WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST: The Texas Terror Link

18 January 2022 8:33 AM

The Anne Frank Revelation
 Tax The Mega Rich


The World View - A Sunken US Fighter Jet but China may be racing to find it first

28 January 2022 10:17 AM

Ukraine’s military help but they’re not happy about German support.

A strange pulsing object in space detected by Australian astronomers.

 

The World View - Ireland v Russia Irish fishermen intend to tackle the Russian navy

27 January 2022 8:53 AM

The Mekong Menagerie a huge number of new species have been found.

Where do you keep your Pyjamas? it has become a transatlantic issue.

 

The World View - Taliban talks key meetings on Afghanistan’s dire need for food

25 January 2022 8:37 AM

Trafficked Romanian children a damning report on a slave trade.

A remote museum reopening after 2 years on South Georgia island.

 

The World View - Oil spill in Peru it’s causing major damage on Pacific beaches

21 January 2022 8:36 AM

Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
 
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous. 

 

The World View -  The Ukraine crisis plenty of talking amid the military tension

20 January 2022 8:37 AM

Amnesty’s China report they cite human rights abuses.
 
A bad day for Boris the knives have been out for the British Prime Minister. 

 

WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST : Tsunami Damage

19 January 2022 8:34 AM

Moving A Capital City 

Prince Andrew’s Teddy Bears

WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST - The Haitian Murder Plot

17 January 2022 8:33 AM

The Tonga Tsunami

 Be An Island King

The World View - A Syrian colonel has been convicted in a German court

14 January 2022 8:47 AM

His royal lowness Prince Andrew loses his military titles & the HRH.
 
A very bad date for a Chinese woman during a city lockdown. 

 

The World View - Prince Andrew trial US judge has ruled he should face the music

13 January 2022 8:49 AM

The Ukraine talks NATO & Russia face off over military aggression.
 
Wasting our time a delightful study of our collective thumb-twiddling. 



 

Trending

As interest rates go up, your bond and car repayments go up - Financial planner

Local

Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis?

Politics

Parliament arson case ‘the saddest display of behaviour by the State’: Mpofu

Local

EWN Highlights

Allegations of political interference at SABC must be looked at: Media watchdogs

30 January 2022 12:33 PM

Traffic police crack down on Gauteng speedsters, negligent drivers

30 January 2022 11:11 AM

New Delhi's homeless shiver through harsh cold snap

30 January 2022 10:03 AM

