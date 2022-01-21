The World View - Oil spill in Peru it’s causing major damage on Pacific beaches

Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous.
A fright on a flight after dubious shared photos by a passenger.
The Queen’s speech politics, pomp & pageantry - but no Queen.
Election fraud open season for dubious campaigning in the Philippines.
Formula 1’s jewellery ban it’s a problem for Lewis Hamilton.
El Salvador’s crime crackdown but it may be going too far.
Jack Russells the wonder dogs the terriers are in use by the SAS - allegedly.
1). Ukraine’s Discarded Victims (the abandoned disabled children).
2). Covid Death Truth (an assessment by the World Health Organisation).
3). Football Anthem Cancel Culture (is “3 Lions” to be banned for England fans?)
Today’s topics
1). A European Ban On Russian Oil (if agreed it could hit the Kremlin hard).
2). North Korean Fashion Police (a renewed crackdown on western culture).
3). Dolly Parton Rocks! (she has entered the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”).
Today’s topics
1). Russia’s View (a series of amazing allegations by Vladimir Putin).
2). A Mystery Illness (a strange strain of hepatitis is afflicting children).
3). A Really Rubbish Royal Gift (as given by Prince Edward in St Lucia).
1). German Legal Action Against Italy (& it stems from Nazi atrocities).
2). A Hell Of A Dust Cloud (Iraq is choking in an orange dust storm).
3). The Proudest Man In England (the rugby-playing father of 15).
South Korean secrets allegedly passed to a North Korean agent.
Foreign fighters in Ukraine the 1st British casualties are reported.
An execution in Singapore but of a man with an exceptionally low IQ.
America’s New Air Force Ones Boeing says it’s losing money on the deal.
The Twitter purchase but what has Elon Musk got in store.
Puppets, dragons & Ed Sheeran the plan for the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant.