The World View - Oil spill in Peru it’s causing major damage on Pacific beaches

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 13:42 The Kruger Park is getting a R370 million upgrade Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Gareth Coleman - Managing Executive of the Kruger National Park

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Selling Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Themba Nkuna - Sales, Leadership and Mindset coach

Today at 15:16 EWN: SIU's annual performance discussed before parliament Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 15:20 AfriForum appeals judgment banning old SA flag Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.

Today at 16:20 Cele's Spotlight obsession prevents real justice Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Bongekile Macupe, Senior Education Journalist with City Press - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness: 3 Mistakes to avoid when nominating a beneficiary Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Paul Roelofse

Today at 17:20 Sars disallowed over 60% of home office claims last year Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Carmen Westermeyer, Carmen Westermeyer, a facilitator of The Tax Faculty’s monthly tax discussions.

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - When and how wars are declared The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

