The World View - A Sunken US Fighter Jet but China may be racing to find it first

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:48
Continue with Sex in Afrikaans
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Brady and Tracey - Took part in two episodes
Today at 14:05
Parenting and Parents - When your kid/teen or adult child comes out as LGBTQI+
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Siya Mjwara - Therapist and Wellness Coach
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 16:10
Racial tensions at Hoerskool Jan Viljoen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for Education in Gauteng
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Refineries are closing down and the government is turning a blind eye
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Syd Vianello - Retail Analyst at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - The Contrarian by Max Chafkin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school. 14 February 2022 12:46 PM
'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles' Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more tha... 14 February 2022 12:21 PM
Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns The rail agency said its decision to remove the famous locomotive off the tracks is a precautionary measure following what it call... 14 February 2022 10:49 AM
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa's highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - A Sunken US Fighter Jet but China may be racing to find it first

28 January 2022 10:17 AM

28 January 2022 10:17 AM

Ukraine’s military help but they’re not happy about German support.

A strange pulsing object in space detected by Australian astronomers.

 


The World View - Exodus from Ukraine but officials in Kiev are calling for calm

14 February 2022 8:36 AM

Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.

Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain. 

 

The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

11 February 2022 6:23 PM

Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.

Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.

The World View - Diplomatic whirl meetings & manoeuvres over Ukraine

10 February 2022 8:34 AM

A Drug seizure at Sea Colombia captures a so-called Narco Sub.

Magic energy an amazing lab experiment into nuclear fusion.

The World View - Cyber bullying South Koreans urge action after 2 high profile suicides

9 February 2022 8:40 AM

Winter Olympic complaints some things have gone decidedly downhill.

The world’s oldest pub it’s set to close as a result of the pandemic.

The World View - Intense diplomacy an increasing effort to avert war in Ukraine

8 February 2022 8:42 AM

Bad mouthing vaccines an Oxford researcher says it has cost lives.

Compulsory vaccination 2 sides of the story in Canada & Australia.

The World View - Syrian refugees the UN says millions are in dire need

7 February 2022 8:37 AM

An Indian Icon the country bids farewell to singer Lata Mangeshkar.

70 years on the throne the Queen begins her Platinum Jubilee year.

 

The World View - Leader of Islamic state is dead after a US special forces raid in Syria

4 February 2022 8:37 AM

Brazil’s blood Gold concerns about a global trade in illegally mined gold.

The winter Olympics the opening ceremony takes place in Beijing today.

The World View - Refugees frozen to death part of a migrant battle between Turkey & Greece

3 February 2022 8:40 AM

Tonga shuts down the island nation is pushing the Covid-19 alarm button.

Dodgy queen’s Jubilee Souvenirs a problem with the china from China.

The World View - Ukraine's peace treaties Russia has accused NATO of overstepping

2 February 2022 8:58 AM

Danish Covid rules Denmark has decided to scrap all restrictions.

Professional pillow fighting it’s a thing - & it has happened in Florida.

 

The World View - Expelling French ambassador he’s being kicked out by Mali

1 February 2022 8:55 AM

Trucker protests in Canada it’s to do with mandatory Covid vaccination.

Planet earth from a missile some amazing photos from North Korea.

The return of a great Dane the heart attack footballer Christian Eriksen.

 

'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'

Local

Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE

Local

Samsung tackling ocean pollution by recycling fish nets to use in mobile devices

Local

Niehaus trial for contravening COVID-19 rules postponed to Thursday

14 February 2022 12:44 PM

Ntuthuko Shoba's defence brings Section 174 application seeking his discharge

14 February 2022 12:34 PM

EC ANC: Gqeberha councillor's murder comes a day after Kariega official targeted

14 February 2022 11:32 AM

