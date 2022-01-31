The World View - The World View - Dead child soldiers in Yemen a UN report on the loss of young lives

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Why interest rate hikes are better than high inflation
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Economist
125
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Super Hosts cancelling Airbnb bookings
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Mpho Moerane dies following car accident
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Cosas and EFF have planned protest marches at the Stellenbosch University campus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:40
TALKER: Children and responsibility
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:10
SANRAL cancels R17bn tenders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vusi Mona - Spokesperson at Sanral
125
Today at 16:20
[Reaction] Repo Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford
125
Today at 16:50
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 17:10
EWN: Medupi Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
125
Today at 18:09
SARB's MPC tell consumers to tighten their belts - if they have any - and increases the repo rate. Again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
125
Today at 18:13
Investec Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance- Can we learn anything from the Crypto market movements over the last two years?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
