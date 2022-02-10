The World View - Diplomatic whirl meetings & manoeuvres over Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:13
budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Its a rubicon budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 18:48
Tax implications for individual and corporates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Keet van Zyl - Founding Partner of Knife Capital,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Latest Local
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the NICD Professor Cheryl Cohen talks about what surveillance is goin... 22 February 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shores 21 February 2022 7:40 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 February 2022 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Diplomatic whirl meetings & manoeuvres over Ukraine

The World View - Diplomatic whirl meetings & manoeuvres over Ukraine

10 February 2022 8:34 AM

A Drug seizure at Sea Colombia captures a so-called Narco Sub.

Magic energy an amazing lab experiment into nuclear fusion.


The World View - Closer to war Putin backs 2 breakaway regions in Ukraine

22 February 2022 8:36 AM

Blood slavery a blood curdling tale from a former hostage in Cambodia.

The UN’s conundrum the world’s 15 unrecognised “de facto states.

The World View - A stand off in Ukraine as fighting flares in its eastern region

21 February 2022 8:40 AM

Chinese laser attacks Australia has complained to Beijing.

A ferry survivor found 2 days after a terrible fire on board.

 

The World View - Brazilian Mudslide a city is under sludge with over 100 dead

18 February 2022 8:42 AM

A Gruesome Mexican gangster due for prison release any day now.

Saudi Arabia’s most wanted jobs women are mad keen to be train drivers.

The World View - Russian siege Ukraine remains under threat after a national day of unity

17 February 2022 8:38 AM

Found at her parents’ house the little American girl missing for 3 years.

Ocean tales of a deadly shark in Australia & a helpful seal in America.

The World View - Prince Andrew pays up an out-of-court settlement with his sex assault accuser

16 February 2022 8:36 AM

A gun maker atones compensation for the Sandy Hook school massacre.
 
Novak’s anti vax Stance the tennis star is willing to miss grand slams.

The World View - Rampant Covid-19 in Hong Kong a 5th wave is hitting big time

15 February 2022 8:44 AM

Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come. 

The World View - Exodus from Ukraine but officials in Kiev are calling for calm

14 February 2022 8:36 AM

Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.

Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain. 

 

The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

11 February 2022 6:23 PM

Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.

Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.

The World View - Cyber bullying South Koreans urge action after 2 high profile suicides

9 February 2022 8:40 AM

Winter Olympic complaints some things have gone decidedly downhill.

The world’s oldest pub it’s set to close as a result of the pandemic.

Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert

Local

Institute focuses on allocation for social grants, health ahead of budget speech

Local

Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury denies allegations of budget cuts across govt departments

22 February 2022 8:39 PM

Parly building not in danger of collapsing at this point after fire - De Lille

22 February 2022 8:12 PM

Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's impeachment moves ahead

22 February 2022 7:27 PM

