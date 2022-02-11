The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Intervals between COVID vaccine jabs reduced, mixing of booster shots allowed Bongani Bingwa chats to Health Department deputy DG Dr Nicholas Crisp to reflect on the vaccine changes. 21 February 2022 7:45 AM
GirlCodeZA looking to upskill 100 women with coding skills Co-founder of GirlCodeZA Tinyiko Simbine says people can apply via their social media pages @GirlCodeZA. 20 February 2022 11:07 AM
City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills The City of Tshwane has collected almost R500 million in its campaign to clampdown on non-paying customers. 20 February 2022 8:19 AM
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend. 19 February 2022 11:18 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle Gospel star Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela talks about signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel. 20 February 2022 11:55 AM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch all the action from week 3's Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 19 February 2022 2:12 PM
'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on 702Unplugged that she realised during lockdown that you don't practise with the same inten... 18 February 2022 3:17 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

11 February 2022 6:23 PM

Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.

Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Brazilian Mudslide a city is under sludge with over 100 dead

18 February 2022 8:42 AM

A Gruesome Mexican gangster due for prison release any day now.

Saudi Arabia’s most wanted jobs women are mad keen to be train drivers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian siege Ukraine remains under threat after a national day of unity

17 February 2022 8:38 AM

Found at her parents’ house the little American girl missing for 3 years.

Ocean tales of a deadly shark in Australia & a helpful seal in America.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prince Andrew pays up an out-of-court settlement with his sex assault accuser

16 February 2022 8:36 AM

A gun maker atones compensation for the Sandy Hook school massacre.
 
Novak’s anti vax Stance the tennis star is willing to miss grand slams.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Rampant Covid-19 in Hong Kong a 5th wave is hitting big time

15 February 2022 8:44 AM

Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Exodus from Ukraine but officials in Kiev are calling for calm

14 February 2022 8:36 AM

Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.

Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Diplomatic whirl meetings & manoeuvres over Ukraine

10 February 2022 8:34 AM

A Drug seizure at Sea Colombia captures a so-called Narco Sub.

Magic energy an amazing lab experiment into nuclear fusion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Cyber bullying South Koreans urge action after 2 high profile suicides

9 February 2022 8:40 AM

Winter Olympic complaints some things have gone decidedly downhill.

The world’s oldest pub it’s set to close as a result of the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Intense diplomacy an increasing effort to avert war in Ukraine

8 February 2022 8:42 AM

Bad mouthing vaccines an Oxford researcher says it has cost lives.

Compulsory vaccination 2 sides of the story in Canada & Australia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Syrian refugees the UN says millions are in dire need

7 February 2022 8:37 AM

An Indian Icon the country bids farewell to singer Lata Mangeshkar.

70 years on the throne the Queen begins her Platinum Jubilee year.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

