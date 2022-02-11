The World View - Freedom convoys now a problem in Europe as well as North America

Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.
Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.
A Gruesome Mexican gangster due for prison release any day now.
Saudi Arabia’s most wanted jobs women are mad keen to be train drivers.
Found at her parents’ house the little American girl missing for 3 years.
Ocean tales of a deadly shark in Australia & a helpful seal in America.
A gun maker atones compensation for the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Novak’s anti vax Stance the tennis star is willing to miss grand slams.
Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.
A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come.
Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.
Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain.
A Drug seizure at Sea Colombia captures a so-called Narco Sub.
Magic energy an amazing lab experiment into nuclear fusion.
Winter Olympic complaints some things have gone decidedly downhill.
The world’s oldest pub it’s set to close as a result of the pandemic.
Bad mouthing vaccines an Oxford researcher says it has cost lives.
Compulsory vaccination 2 sides of the story in Canada & Australia.
An Indian Icon the country bids farewell to singer Lata Mangeshkar.
70 years on the throne the Queen begins her Platinum Jubilee year.