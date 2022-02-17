The World View - Russian siege Ukraine remains under threat after a national day of unity

Found at her parents’ house the little American girl missing for 3 years.
Ocean tales of a deadly shark in Australia & a helpful seal in America.
Sanctions against Russia the west takes action - up to a point.
Stolen crown jewels some precious royal items have been taken.
Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.
A serial housebreaker California’s problem black bear.
Blood slavery a blood curdling tale from a former hostage in Cambodia.
The UN’s conundrum the world’s 15 unrecognised “de facto states.
Chinese laser attacks Australia has complained to Beijing.
A ferry survivor found 2 days after a terrible fire on board.
A Gruesome Mexican gangster due for prison release any day now.
Saudi Arabia’s most wanted jobs women are mad keen to be train drivers.
A gun maker atones compensation for the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Novak’s anti vax Stance the tennis star is willing to miss grand slams.
Free to skate controversy over Russian skater Kamila Valieva.
A freak wave but scientists say it’s a sign of things to come.
Maddening music how New Zealand is breaking up an anti Vax crowd.
Lost & found a mega Lego haul in Cornwall & some false teeth in Spain.
Taliban revenge attacks reports of increasing atrocities in Afghanistan.
Don’t touch the paintings advice ignored at a Russian art gallery.