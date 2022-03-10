The World View - Ukraine’s bombed hospital there are major repercussions

Denmark’s child scandal the 1950s forced evacuation from Greenland.
A perfect shipwreck Shackleton’s ship’s been found after 107 years.
A Prison release a settled debt sees 3 British-Iranians finally out of jail.
Visions of an exploding star NASA has captured some amazing photos.
Hong Kong’s Covid-19 problem rising death rates despite 70% vaccination.
Rock & Roll & Rod & Holes Rod Stewart has turned into a road repairer.
A Crisis In Moldova fears it could mirror events in neighbouring Ukraine.
Musk Versus Moscow the eccentric billionaire’s spoiling for a fight.
Executions in Saudi Arabia a record 81 prisoners have been killed.
Commonwealth day but the Queen is missing the big service.
Moscow’s Black-Market McDonald some fast-food profiteering.
Ryan’s Run-In with The Law Black Panther film director Ryan Coogler.
Moscow reporting braving a new Russian law against “fake news”.
The highland hermit he broke cover to attend a film about himself.
Boycotting Russia but some big-name firms are still dealing with Moscow.
Ditching the palace the queen is opting out of Buckingham Palace.
Special forces Ops a plan may be afoot to “extract” Ukraine’s President.
Shane Warne RIP a flood of tributes to the iconic cricketer.