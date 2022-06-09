The World View - A Crowd car ramming a seemingly inexplicable attack in Berlin

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] Rob Worthington-Smith, founder of FarSightFirms.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Worthington-Smith - Analyst and Founder at FarSightFirms
Today at 18:50
PayMeNow founders on changing the youth's spending habits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - co-founder of PayMeNow
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
Protracted revision of Electoral Amendment Bill proves 'difficult': Expert Thabo Mdluli chats to UNISA political science professor, Dirk Kotze, on what is causing the additional extension in the revision o... 14 June 2022 4:05 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
To type or not to type: What dating people who are similar to your ex could mean Thabo Mbluli speaks to callers about whether dating people who are similar to your ex signals that you're not over them, or if you... 15 June 2022 2:21 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - A Crowd car ramming a seemingly inexplicable attack in Berlin

The World View - A Crowd car ramming a seemingly inexplicable attack in Berlin

9 June 2022 8:48 AM

People protests in Mexico a mass of people are on their way to the US border.

An Asteroid’s secrets an exciting discovery 200 million miles away.

 


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - UK Rwanda asylum flight cancelled after European court ruling

15 June 2022 8:32 AM

UK journalists are banned from Russia as Ukraine seeks more weapons from the West.

Heat plume heads through Europe to the UK.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - First deportation flight from the UK to Rwanda takes off today

14 June 2022 8:32 AM

The UK's accused of breaking international law by scrapping parts of the Brexit deal.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View -  Former British soldier killed fighting in Ukraine

13 June 2022 8:51 AM

Prince Charles is said to be "appalled" by the policy of sending migrants to Rwanda. 

Growing international concerns about gay rights in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Two British fighters with the Ukrainian army are sentenced to death in Russia.

10 June 2022 8:36 AM

Airline boss is accused of encouraging pilots to fly while fatigued - to cut down on cancelled flights.

The Mayor of Liverpool says French police were looking for trouble at the Champions League final.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Ukraine’s trenches increasingly entrenched battles with Russia

8 June 2022 8:40 AM

Jailed for his souvenirs a British tourist in deep trouble in Iraq.

Saint Ignacio moves are afoot to pay tribute to a “have-a-go hero.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View -Ryanair’s South African test outrage at what looks like prejudice

7 June 2022 8:46 AM

Weapons for Ukraine the U.K. joins the US in sending rocket launchers.

Dr Sir Ringo starr a university honour for the Beatles drummer.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Deadly fire in Bangladesh dozens dead after chemicals exploded

6 June 2022 9:29 AM

Iranian protests Ayatollah Khameini is blaming “enemies” of the state.

The Queen’s Jubilee a 4 day royal extravaganza is finally over.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A name change for Turkey they want to be Türkiye instead

3 June 2022 8:51 AM

Colombia’s lost coal miners a race against time to save 14 lives.

The Queen’s platinum Jubilee a 4 day extravaganza is underway

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Ukraine’s new Hi-Tec weapons could they be a game changer?

2 June 2022 8:40 AM

Johnny Depp wins his libel case not good news for ex-wife Amber heard.

Nature’s miracle the world’s biggest plant’s been found in Australia.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Auditor-General not optimistic about the future of 247 struggling municipalities

15 June 2022 6:57 PM

'We should consider importing crude oil from Russia' - Mantashe tells Parly

15 June 2022 6:51 PM

EC rapist who lured women on Facebook handed a hefty jail sentence

15 June 2022 6:48 PM

