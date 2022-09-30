The World View - Russian expansion Moscow is annexing 4 Ukrainian regions today

Americans in Russia the official advice is to get out.
Royals without titles a different approach by the Danish royal family.
Escaping the Russian army 2 conscripts have pitched up in Alaska.
Robo cabs driver-less taxis are now driving the streets of San Francisco.
South Korea’s military mistake as a result of its own missile test.
A leader’s own goal the U.K. PM’s poor choice of pre-speech music.
World cup fan zones French cities are banning them in protest at Qatar.
The phone tangle the EU agrees to standardise device charging.
French support for Ukraine Paris is accused of a lack of military aid.
Footsteps in the sand an amazing prehistoric discovery in England.
King Charles snubbed told not to go to the climate change summit.
Cheating at games investigations into cheating in chess, poker & fishing.
Lift weights live longer “heavy” advice from US medical research.
Turn the lights off a pub’s simple answer to sky high energy bills.
World cup labour claims that workers in Qatar are being pressed into service.
Shipwreck sonar a hi tec system finding long lost wrecks in the Irish sea.
Iranian protests anger & violence spreads over hardline Islamic rules.
Space snooker NASA’s mission overnight to deflect a distant asteroid.
Building a wall the Pink Floyd front man causing problems in Poland.
Italy goes extreme victory for neo fascists in the Italian election.