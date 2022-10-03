The World View - Indonesia’s football stampede at least 125 people killed

King Charles snubbed told not to go to the climate change summit.
Cheating at games investigations into cheating in chess, poker & fishing.
The most dangerous surgery an op to remove a grenade in Ukraine.
The twins who are not twins 2 baseball players called Brady Feigl.
California’s deadly storms 2 weeks of floods, mudslides & deaths.
Ski etiquette the arrest of a careless snowboarder in Hungary.
Ukraine’s intense battle the town of soledar’s being wiped off the map.
Prince Harry’s spare bits the odd things in the royal memoir.
Back from the dead the mystery return of a romance novelist.
The virgin Mary’s Christmas behold yonder twas a child being born.
The US speaker vacuum more ballots but crucially still no winner.
Cristiano’s Gaffe the football superstar doesn’t know where he is.
Taliban education restrictions a ban on women attending university.
Insta Argentine success it’s Lionel Messi’s Instagram photo snap.
Violent turbulence some seriously injured on a plane over the Pacific.
Meghan hatred a scathing article lands journalist Jeremy Clarkson in trouble.
China’s virus fears a health official predicts 3 waves of covid-19.
Save our bugs a snap U.K. survey reveals a dwindling insect population.