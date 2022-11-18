Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Atrocity in Ukraine 3 found guilty of downing flight MH17 in 2014

The World View - Atrocity in Ukraine 3 found guilty of downing flight MH17 in 2014

18 November 2022 6:43 AM

A mystery meteorite it was found to contain - drum roll - water 💦.

World Cup here we go a unique tournament begins on Sunday.


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - India’s train crash the aftermath of horrific 3-way rail collision

5 June 2023 8:42 AM

Captured Russian soldiers further chaos in the war in Ukraine.

A mystery on an Italian lake 8 days on from a boat sinking & lives lost.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Joe Biden falls down raises questions about an ageing President

2 June 2023 8:42 AM

Lost criminal evidence social media tech companies are being blamed

NASA’s UFO files a panel of experts delivered their evidence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Ukraine’s lost children thousands rescued / abducted by Russia

1 June 2023 8:33 AM

A leaky oil tanker a race against time in the Red Sea.

An Icy and watery moon a new discovery on one of Saturn’s moons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A divided Turkey after President Erdogan has been re-elected

30 May 2023 8:38 AM

The US senator wanted in Russia an arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham.

A.I. in Chinese schools apparently to spy on children’s work rates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Huge drone attack on Kyiv Ukraine claims success against them

29 May 2023 8:45 AM

India’s ultimate water wastage a reservoir was emptied by an official.

The dark side of Pink Floyd as Roger waters dressed up as a Nazi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Jail for “an oath keeper” 1 of the leaders of the US capitol riot

26 May 2023 8:48 AM

India’s democracy dilemma over the opening of a brand new parliament.

The destruction of champagne fake champagne seized by the French.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - German eco raids a crackdown on extremist climate protestors

25 May 2023 8:47 AM

Mexico’s simmering volcano an eruption could affect millions.

Living without pain a breakthrough from a woman’s mutated gene.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vandalised grave distress & defiance over the incident in Iran

24 May 2023 8:45 AM

A short haul flight ban France takes actual climate change action.

Adolf Hitler’s house Austria has finally worked out what to do with it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Spanish Football Racism, claims of a hate crime after ugly scenes in Valencia

23 May 2023 9:20 AM

A New Search For Maddy McCann (police scour a reservoir in Portugal).

Meta’s Billion Dollar Fine (as a result of data transfer from the EU to US).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World leaders’ messages the G7 messages for Russia & China

22 May 2023 8:47 AM

A crowd crush in El Salvador it’s another football stadium disaster.

The price of a broken guitar one smashed up by Kurt Cobain no less.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

