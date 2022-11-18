The World View - Atrocity in Ukraine 3 found guilty of downing flight MH17 in 2014

Captured Russian soldiers further chaos in the war in Ukraine.
A mystery on an Italian lake 8 days on from a boat sinking & lives lost.
Lost criminal evidence social media tech companies are being blamed
NASA’s UFO files a panel of experts delivered their evidence.
A leaky oil tanker a race against time in the Red Sea.
An Icy and watery moon a new discovery on one of Saturn’s moons.
The US senator wanted in Russia an arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham.
A.I. in Chinese schools apparently to spy on children’s work rates.
India’s ultimate water wastage a reservoir was emptied by an official.
The dark side of Pink Floyd as Roger waters dressed up as a Nazi.
India’s democracy dilemma over the opening of a brand new parliament.
The destruction of champagne fake champagne seized by the French.
Mexico’s simmering volcano an eruption could affect millions.
Living without pain a breakthrough from a woman’s mutated gene.
A short haul flight ban France takes actual climate change action.
Adolf Hitler’s house Austria has finally worked out what to do with it.
A New Search For Maddy McCann (police scour a reservoir in Portugal).
Meta’s Billion Dollar Fine (as a result of data transfer from the EU to US).
A crowd crush in El Salvador it’s another football stadium disaster.
The price of a broken guitar one smashed up by Kurt Cobain no less.