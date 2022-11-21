The World View - A COP 27 climate deal but watered down after a lot of hot air

Politics at the World Cup courtesy of the Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi.
Sexy meteors an astronomer in trouble for a supposedly risqué photo.
A huge Anti-Fraud sting across 6 countries & thousands of victims.
India’s disappearing drugs police admit to “losing” piles of marijuana.
Church raids in Kyiv Ukraine says they were to stop Russian subversion.
China’s Stinkometer is it the way forward for public toilets?
A World Cup Protest Iran’s team refused to sing their national anthem.
Chris Hemsworth’s Dementia Decision the star is taking a time out.
A mystery meteorite it was found to contain - drum roll - water 💦.
World Cup here we go a unique tournament begins on Sunday.
NASA’s moon rocket a successful launch of Artemis 1.
Bad kit sports scientists lambast poor female football equipment.
A Dutch gas ban although the gas in question is laughing gas.
Chocolate stars how scientists are defining elements of the universe.
The Taliban’s true selves they’re going hard line in Afghanistan.
Billionaire Philanthropy Jeff Bezos says he’ll give all his money away.
Liberation in Kherson Russian forces really have retreated from the city.
A reunion after 78 years between a D Day soldier & a French girl.
Ukrainian gains it appears Russian forces have fled the city of Kherson.
An entire Spanish village for sale yours for a mere 4.6 million rand.