The World View: Snow and subzero conditions cause death & disruption in Europe.

Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures have led to multiple deaths and disrupted travel in countries across Europe. At least 10 people have died of the cold in Poland in recent days, officials said, with temperatures plummeting below minus 20C on Saturday.







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a Palestinian who rammed a truck into a group of soldiers on Sunday and killed four of them was a ‘supporter’ of the Islamic State group. “We know the identity of the assailant, who according to all indications supported IS,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office that provided no details on what led to the finding.







Twelve days before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Meryl Streep gave what would have been the best political speech of the White House race cycle, except it was delivered exactly two months after Trump was elected, as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.







The Queen has made her first public appearance for a month after being struck down with a heavy cold over Christmas. The 90-year-old monarch attended church at Sandringham today, after missing the traditional Christmas and New Year's services for the first time due to ill health.



