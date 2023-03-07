The World View - Iran’s dress code threat despite mass freedom of choice protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated. 8 July 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024 The first trailer of the biopic that follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s was released... 8 July 2023 11:26 AM
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
View all Sport
Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August The four-part series will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa in... 8 July 2023 5:08 PM
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM' The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station. 8 July 2023 2:16 PM
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - Iran’s dress code threat despite mass freedom of choice protests

The World View - Iran’s dress code threat despite mass freedom of choice protests

7 March 2023 8:51 AM

Worker compensation for Koreans used as slave labour by Japan.

The Toblerone logo change it’s all about what is Swiss & what is not.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Yevgeny Prigozhin factor raid on his home & claims he’s in Russia

7 July 2023 8:40 AM

Crunch US / China talks the US Treasury Secretary is in Beijing.

No more plane baggage instead Japan Airlines offers clothes for hire.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Murder fuelling ethnic tension in India the killers got 10 years

6 July 2023 8:45 AM

A truce in Colombia an agreement with a violent rebel army.

King Charles’ coronation part 2 this time in Edinburgh in Scotland.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Taliban beauty crackdown more oppression of women in Afghanistan

5 July 2023 8:35 AM

Russian child soldiers images of a kindergarten in khaki uniforms.

 Bad political promises as the U.K. PM said judge him after 6 months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Israeli Attacks On Palestinian

4 July 2023 9:28 AM

The vegan milk boom not good news for coconut-picking monkeys.

America’s attack insects a crazy killer conspiracy theory in Russia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - French race riots out of control & spreading even beyond France

3 July 2023 8:52 AM

Dutch alavery apology the King of the Netherlands says sorry.

The awkward Orkneys the British islands could decide not to be British.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The World View - Violent unrest in Paris after French police shot a teenage driver

29 June 2023 8:40 AM

Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone’s birthdays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Belarus factor the Wagner mercenary leader has arrived in Minsk

28 June 2023 11:33 AM

Donald Trump’s secret admission in a recording from 2 years ago.

The world’s oldest pizza as shown in a painting in ancient Pompeii.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian president speaks out after the Wagner rebellion

27 June 2023 8:44 AM

A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.

A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Titanic Sub victims all 5 are confirmed lost on the seabed

23 June 2023 8:40 AM

After Ukraine’s dam destruction assessment of the damage done.

Musk Versus Zuckerberg the 2 could square off in a cage fight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Titanic Sub search time & oxygen are running out

22 June 2023 8:47 AM

A prison riot in Honduras dozens of prisoners have died as a result.

Napping for a bigger brain it’s good news for those who snooze.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

Local

'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak

Local

Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC govt confirms 110 BMW vehicles purchased in 2022 were never used

8 July 2023 5:49 PM

Ramokgopa: Increase in energy availability has helped reduce load shedding

8 July 2023 4:39 PM

Survivor of deadly Boksburg gas leak still having difficulties breathing

8 July 2023 4:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA