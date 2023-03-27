The World View - Vladimir Putin says he'll deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
The future of cannabis in SA Jane Dutton speaks to Labat Healthcare business development director and CEO of CannaAfrica, Herschel Maasdorp, on the proposed am... 10 April 2023 11:48 AM
Seder, charoset and matzo - what Passover's all about Jane Dutton chats to Rebbetzin Estee Stern on the importance of Passover. 10 April 2023 8:52 AM
Tshimologo ECD center in Alexandra needs your help Jane Dutton speaks to Leah Nkoana, the principal of Tshimologo child development centre, an ECD center in Alexandra on their finan... 9 April 2023 12:02 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
How positive parenting can help parents and children Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and v... 10 April 2023 9:57 AM
Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa 10 April 2023 7:53 AM
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in... 8 April 2023 6:38 PM
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Podcasts

702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The World View - Vladimir Putin says he'll deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

The World View - Vladimir Putin says he'll deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

27 March 2023 8:57 AM

Search and rescue efforts continue after the devastating tornadoes in the southern United States.

UK Government plans to move asylum seekers out of hotels and onto military bases, ferries and barges.


The World View - A kindergarten attack in Brazil a senseless multiple murder

6 April 2023 12:16 PM

The Taliban’s new crackdown the UN has had to cease Afghan operations.

Monopoly mayhem a board game in Belgium ended in a bloody fight.

Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)

5 April 2023 9:49 AM

Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

The World View - Donald Trump in court but on what charges & are they trumped up?

4 April 2023 8:59 AM

Finland joins NATO the military alliance expands to 31 nations today.

Some political Ooh La La after a French minister posed for playboy.

The World View - Bomb in St Petersburg killing a Russian military blogger

3 April 2023 8:44 AM

Switzerland’s monument mystery it has turned out to be a Nazi shrine.

 New Nessie news video “evidence” of the Loch Ness monster.

The World View - The King's historic visit to Germany is well underway

30 March 2023 9:54 AM

Concerns for the Pope's health as he spends the night in hospital. 

A 13 year old boy breaks the world record for the most money raised by camping out in a tent.

The World View - Deadline is set for zero emission cars in the European Union

29 March 2023 8:52 AM

Threat level in Northern Ireland is raised to severe.

More than 200 former rugby players make a multi-million pound claim after suffering brain injuries.

The World View - Surprise High Court appearance in London for Prince Harry

28 March 2023 8:34 AM

Nashville school shooting 6 people including 3 children were shot dead.

Strike action in Germany brings public transport in the country almost to a standstill.

The World View - A massacre averted thanks to nightclub bouncers in Florida

24 March 2023 8:42 AM

The clock is ticking for Tik Tok US politicians unite in their condemnation.

Putin doubles renewed claims that Russia is deploying doppelgängers.

The World View  - A global water crisis highlighted by the UN in a new report

23 March 2023 8:50 AM

Vladimir Putin’s nuclear anger he’s unhappy at UK support for Ukraine.

A deadly Fungal invasion an unusual outbreak in the USA.

Hilton Town Hall made available for stranded motorists after N3 horror crash

10 April 2023 9:58 PM

Cosatu asks: has the ANC realised Chris Hani's dream of a socialist state?

10 April 2023 7:32 PM

Weather makes it uncertain for City of Tshwane to restore electricity

10 April 2023 7:12 PM

