The World View - Vladimir Putin says he'll deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

The Taliban’s new crackdown the UN has had to cease Afghan operations.
Monopoly mayhem a board game in Belgium ended in a bloody fight.
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.
Finland joins NATO the military alliance expands to 31 nations today.
Some political Ooh La La after a French minister posed for playboy.
Switzerland’s monument mystery it has turned out to be a Nazi shrine.
New Nessie news video “evidence” of the Loch Ness monster.
Concerns for the Pope's health as he spends the night in hospital.
A 13 year old boy breaks the world record for the most money raised by camping out in a tent.
Threat level in Northern Ireland is raised to severe.
More than 200 former rugby players make a multi-million pound claim after suffering brain injuries.
Nashville school shooting 6 people including 3 children were shot dead.
Strike action in Germany brings public transport in the country almost to a standstill.
The clock is ticking for Tik Tok US politicians unite in their condemnation.
Putin doubles renewed claims that Russia is deploying doppelgängers.
Vladimir Putin’s nuclear anger he’s unhappy at UK support for Ukraine.
A deadly Fungal invasion an unusual outbreak in the USA.