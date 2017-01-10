The World View : More deaths from Europe's arctic blast

Britain will shiver in an Arctic blast this week with eight inches of snow and temperatures falling as low as -10C. Plunging temperatures have been blamed for dozens of recent deaths across Europe as winter takes its toll. The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Scotland, Wales and eastern England from Wednesday to Friday.



Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris three months ago, media outlets reported Monday. Robbers threatened Kardashian with a gun, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom at her rented luxury hotel-apartment in October, before fleeing with jewelry worth an estimated $11 million.



A trucker who raised nearly £200,000 for relatives of the driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack has been thanked by the Polish ambassador at a ceremony in London. Dave Duncan, of Otley, West Yorkshire, set up a crowdfunding campaign to help Lukasz Urban's relatives. Mr Urban was found dead after his lorry was crashed into the Breitscheidplatz market in December, killing 12 people.



A 2007 study published in the Academy of Management Journal reports workplace incivility costs companies $14,000 per employee because of lost productivity and work time. To be clear, the study wasn't referring to outright bullying or threatening behavior. Instead, the researchers examined less overt forms of misconduct, like making derogatory remarks, ignoring co-workers, and using a condescending tone.