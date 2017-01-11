The World View: Donald Trump's Missing Celebrities (as more stars refuse to sing for him)

Celebrities didn't keep quiet during the 2016 election cycle and some are still being vocal about the outcome. Many announced their endorsements of candidates, both Democrats and Republicans, and some have simply spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump.



Negotiations on how 16 extra World Cup slots will be allocated amongst FIFA's six confederations are to begin next month following the unanimous decision in Zurich to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48.



Migrants should be taught how to queue, when to put their bins out and how to be "nice," the Government's integration tsar has said, after a meeting with Eastern European arrivals in South Yorkshire. Dame Louise Casey said Britain needed to be ‘less shy’ in setting out rules and expectations for arrivals.