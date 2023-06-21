The World View - The highway to hell  it has caused problems on a Polish bus route

The vegan milk boom not good news for coconut-picking monkeys.
America’s attack insects a crazy killer conspiracy theory in Russia.
Dutch alavery apology the King of the Netherlands says sorry.
The awkward Orkneys the British islands could decide not to be British.
Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone’s birthdays.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald Trump’s secret admission in a recording from 2 years ago.
The world’s oldest pizza as shown in a painting in ancient Pompeii.
A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.
A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.
After Ukraine’s dam destruction assessment of the damage done.
Musk Versus Zuckerberg the 2 could square off in a cage fight.
A prison riot in Honduras dozens of prisoners have died as a result.
Napping for a bigger brain it’s good news for those who snooze.
African peace in Ukraine could the mission to Kyiv & Moscow work.
Boys in skirts the U.K. heatwave appears to have triggered a trend.
Fighter Jet training for Ukraine NATO is close to supplying F16’s.
A speeding lesson in Florida as 1 cop was arrested by another.