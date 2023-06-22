The World View - The Titanic Sub search time & oxygen are running out

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The World View With Adam Gilchrist
arrow_forward
The World View - The Titanic Sub search time & oxygen are running out

The World View - The Titanic Sub search time & oxygen are running out

22 June 2023 8:47 AM

A prison riot in Honduras dozens of prisoners have died as a result.

Napping for a bigger brain it’s good news for those who snooze.


More episodes from The World View With Adam Gilchrist

The World View - The World View - Violent unrest in Paris after French police shot a teenage driver

29 June 2023 8:40 AM

Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone’s birthdays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Belarus factor the Wagner mercenary leader has arrived in Minsk

28 June 2023 11:33 AM

Donald Trump’s secret admission in a recording from 2 years ago.

The world’s oldest pizza as shown in a painting in ancient Pompeii.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Russian president speaks out after the Wagner rebellion

27 June 2023 8:44 AM

A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.

A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Titanic Sub victims all 5 are confirmed lost on the seabed

23 June 2023 8:40 AM

After Ukraine’s dam destruction assessment of the damage done.

Musk Versus Zuckerberg the 2 could square off in a cage fight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The highway to hell  it has caused problems on a Polish bus route

21 June 2023 8:35 AM

Heat deaths in India new records set but there’s criticism of officials too.

Child poisoning in Taiwan teachers have been giving young kids sedatives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Greek refugee disaster worrying new evidence has come to light

19 June 2023 8:34 AM

African peace in Ukraine could the mission to Kyiv & Moscow work.

 Boys in skirts the U.K. heatwave appears to have triggered a trend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Boris Johnson disgrace a report on lockdown parties condemns his lies

16 June 2023 8:52 AM

Fighter Jet training for Ukraine NATO is close to supplying F16’s.

A speeding lesson in Florida as 1 cop was arrested by another.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Beyoncé economy had a financial impact on Sweden

15 June 2023 8:40 AM

Refugee disaster in the med a boat sank carrying hundreds of people.

The surfing smugglers exporting cocaine in surfboards from Uruguay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A new song by The Beatles & its thanks to A.I. technology

14 June 2023 8:32 AM

Potential war crimes in Israel a damning assessment from Amnesty.

Alive in a coffin self-resuscitation for a “dead” woman in Ecuador.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

Health & Fitness

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA