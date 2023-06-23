The World View - The Titanic Sub victims all 5 are confirmed lost on the seabed

After Ukraine’s dam destruction assessment of the damage done.
Musk Versus Zuckerberg the 2 could square off in a cage fight.
Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone’s birthdays.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald Trump’s secret admission in a recording from 2 years ago.
The world’s oldest pizza as shown in a painting in ancient Pompeii.
A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.
A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.
A prison riot in Honduras dozens of prisoners have died as a result.
Napping for a bigger brain it’s good news for those who snooze.
Heat deaths in India new records set but there’s criticism of officials too.
Child poisoning in Taiwan teachers have been giving young kids sedatives.
African peace in Ukraine could the mission to Kyiv & Moscow work.
Boys in skirts the U.K. heatwave appears to have triggered a trend.
Fighter Jet training for Ukraine NATO is close to supplying F16’s.
A speeding lesson in Florida as 1 cop was arrested by another.
Refugee disaster in the med a boat sank carrying hundreds of people.
The surfing smugglers exporting cocaine in surfboards from Uruguay.
Potential war crimes in Israel a damning assessment from Amnesty.
Alive in a coffin self-resuscitation for a “dead” woman in Ecuador.