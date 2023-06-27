The World View - Russian president speaks out after the Wagner rebellion

A curfew in Honduras a response to multiple gangland murders.
A.I. Tennis commentary (robots on the microphone at Wimbledon.
Europe’s migrant summit the U.K. urges unity in response.
America’s border wall Joe Biden is adding to Donald Trump’s barrier.
China’s lost submarine a new report on what happened in the yellow sea.
An amazing u-turn the U.K. scraps a high-speed rail line after 10 years.
Running out of Ammo an impact of Ukraine’s war with Russia.
French bed bugs a sudden surge of insect reports in Paris.
Fashion frolics allegations men were hired for sex by Abercrombie & Fitch.
Attending his own funeral the macabre act of a Spanish author.
200 British soldiers are sent to Kosovo to help with NATO’s peacekeeping mission.
Tears and anger over the heartless felling of a world-famous 300-year-old sycamore tree.
The European Union is on the verge of agreeing new rules on how it handles migrants and refugees.
Fond tributes are paid to actor Sir Michael Gambon, who's died aged 82.
An amateur fighter nicknamed "The Destroyer" ... and an award-winning beautician ... are among five people to appear in court .. accused of spying for Russia.
A metal detectorist uncovers Britain's oldest hoard of gold coins dating back over two thousand years.
The Armenian president says ethnic cleansing is underway in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Police open an inquiry into sexual offences allegations about Russell Brand.
Armed soldiers stand in for police in London who've handed in their weapons - fearing murder charges.
And the largest ever sample from an asteroid has been brought back to earth.
Venezuela's prison clampdown taking back a jail from a criminal gang.
The King & Queen of France Charles & Camilla are wowing the French.