The World View: Donald Trump Tantrums over claims that originated from a British agent

The former British spy who allegedly compiled a 'dirty' dossier smearing Donald Trump has been revealed. Ex-MI6 man Christopher Steele is reported to be the source of a salacious file alleging the Kremlin had compromising evidence about Mr Trump's sex life, that it planned to use to blackmail him. Yesterday, Mr Trump called the dossier, alleged to have been handed to US Senator John McCain by a former British ambassador, 'fake' and 'phony' and Moscow has dismissed the claims as 'utter nonsense.'



Victor Lownes, who helped establish Playboy and ran the magazine's clubs and casinos in the UK in the 1960s and '70s, has died at the age of 88. Lownes met Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in 1954 and became the magazine's promotion director.



Almost two out of five (39%) UK travellers believe airlines should take passengers' weight into account when setting luggage allowances, a survey has found. Some 18% even admit to feeling "angry" that heavier people are entitled to an equal amount of baggage as themselves, according to the poll of 2,000 UK adults who have travelled by plane.