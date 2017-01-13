The World View: A Spy In Hiding (a vanishing act by the ex MI6 agent behind the Trump dossier).

A former British spy has vanished after being named as the author of a 'dirty' file smearing Donald Trump and fled his £1.5million mansion in fear telling his neighbour: 'Look after my cat.' Ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele has been named as the author of the salacious Russian dossier containing outlandish claims about Donald Trump's sex life and bizarre footage allegedly held by the Kremlin's blackmail unit.



The Kremlin has hit out at the biggest deployment of US troops in Europe since the end of the cold war, branding the arrival of troops and tanks in Poland as a threat to Russia’s national security. The deployment, intended to counter what Nato portrays as Russian aggression in eastern Europe, will see US troops permanently stationed along Russia’s western border for the first time.



The football world has come together to mourn the death of the former England manager Graham Taylor at the age of 72 from a suspected heart attack. His family said in a statement: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.