The World View: A US / UK Trade Deal (Donald Trump praises a post Brexit Britain)

Donald Trump has praised Britain as “smart” for opting out of a European Union - which he believes is dominated by Germany and on the brink of collapse. In an interview with a former Tory leadership contender, Michael Gove, the president-elect promised to draw up a trade deal with the UK “quickly” after Brexit and said he could understand why voters chose to leave in last year’s referendum.



The UK could lose up to 30,000 jobs within the fintech sector in the event of a 'hard' Brexit, the Emerging Payments Association has warned. The concerns centre on 'passporting' rights, which allow companies to sell financial services to the rest of the EU.



An army reservist who broke his leg on a beach used Morse code with his torch to signal for help. Sgt Tim Robinson was walking on beaches in Seatown, near Lyme Regis in Dorset, when he slipped on some seaweed. As it was getting dark, Sgt Robinson, who was visiting from Derbyshire, used his torch to signal "SOS" in Morse code to his wife, more than a mile away.



The new king of Rwanda has been described as a “down-to-earth” father-of-two by neighbours on the Greater Manchester housing estate where he lives. Emmanuel Bushayija, 56, was named as the new monarch after his uncle King Kigeli V died. But the royals were exiled from the country in the 1960s and Mr Bushayija now lives in a terraced house in Sale.