The World View: Donald Trump's NATO Assertion (he's upset a few European allies)

Stunned European leaders are reacting with defiance to the US President-elect Donald Trump labelling the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) "obsolete". Mr Trump also predicted that the European Union would continue to fracture. German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said there were "no signals that there is an easing of tensions" when he spoke to European foreign ministers and NATO foreign ministers.



Families of the Tunisia beach massacre victims today watched a chilling reconstruction video which showed the terrorist's deadly two-mile journey around the resort where he murdered 30 British tourists. Relatives had gathered for the first day of the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London which began on Monday morning.



Scientists are being forced to evacuate the Halley VI Research Station in East Antarctica after a huge crack in the ice nearby doubled in length in less than three months. The move comes only weeks after the facility began relocating in response to another threat: a huge chasm opening to the south, which threatened to the cut the station off from the rest of the shelf and cast it adrift.