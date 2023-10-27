The World View - Manhunt in Maine 100s of US police are searching for a crazed gunman

The UN problem in Israel a furious row over the words of Antonio Gutteres.
An All-British space mission what on earth can the U.K. add to the space race?
A murderous pilot he tried to shut the engines off on an Alaska Airliner.
A whitewashed waxwork a model of “The Rock” has had to be reworked.
Using artificial intelligence to keep loved ones alive.
Forget 10 thousand steps a day, boffins reveal the quicker way to get fit.
Death of Manchester and England legend Bobby Charlton.
The worlds ten oldest jokes revealed.
Storm Babet hitting Scotland with devastating consequences.
Amazon using humanoid robots in the US to ‘free up staff’.
Security chiefs from Five Eyes Alliance meet in California and warn of China threat and the world record for the loudest cat purr.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A double Ukrainian attack using American long-range missiles.
The bear who came for lunch a charming break-in in Connecticut.
China’s bank fraud scandal a big banking boss has been arrested.
A very odd house for sale lunar domes in the desert in California.
A terror alert in France following the fatal stabbing of a teacher.
A drought in the amazon amazing scenes of a dried up Brazil.