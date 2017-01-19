The World View: Brexit Horse Trading (things get icy with the EU over the Brexit plan)

The race to be the next president of the European Parliament degenerated into backroom dealmaking ahead of the final votes on Tuesday, with everything from plum positions on committees to the use of Catalan in the chamber being exchanged.



Gambia said Wednesday its legislators have voted to extend President Yahya Jammeh's term by three months, just hours before his mandate was set to expire. The president-elect has vowed to take office regardless of whether Jammeh leaves. Amid the uncertainty, tourist evacuations began.



British intelligence wants to beef up its base of female spies and it's looking to this generation of social-media savvy teens to get it there. So, it has dreamed up a contest aimed at schoolgirls aged 13 to 15. Teams of four girls will work together to complete a series of online challenges on cybersecurity over the course of a week.



Briton Alex Thomson made a late surge to catch race leader Armel Le Cleac’h of France on Wednesday, as both sailors edged close to the finish of the solo round-the-world Vendee Globe race. About 100,000 fans are expected to greet them on Thursday after more than 73 days of racing.