The World View: The PM's White House Trip (the UK PM will be the 1st to visit President Trump)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, making her the first foreign leader to meet with the newly inaugurated president. Speaking in a televised interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, May said she would discuss the countries' future trade relations, the importance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Syrian conflict.



A test firing of an unarmed British nuclear Trident missile from a submarine malfunctioned last June, the Sunday Times reported, prompting questions about why Prime Minister Theresa May did not tell parliament ahead of a vote on renewing the submarines. The paper quoted an unnamed senior naval source as saying the missile may have veered off in the wrong direction towards the American mainland when it was fired off the coast of Florida.



Emergency workers searching an avalanche-crushed hotel in Italy were still holding out hope of finding survivors, following the miraculous rescue of nine others from the rubble. Officials confirmed that 24 guests and workers are still missing after Wednesday's avalanche buried the Rigopiano Hotel in Farindola.