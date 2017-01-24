The World View: The Trident Missile Mistake (Downing Street did cover up a missile misfire)

Downing Street confirms PM knew about test failure ahead of vote to renew nuclear deterrent. Opposition politicians have accused Theresa May of a cover-up after Downing Street confirmed that she knew about the misfiring of a Trident missile during a test before she called on MPs to renew the nuclear deterrent last year.



Search teams have been working around the clock since Wednesday, when up to 16 feet of snow careened down a mountain and engulfed the Rigopiano Hotel near the resort town of Farindola. Central Italy had been slammed with up to three feet of falling snow when a series of severe earthquakes rocked the region, triggering the avalanche.



Bread, chips and potatoes should be cooked to a golden yellow colour, rather than brown, to reduce our intake of a chemical which could cause cancer, government food scientists are warning. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) recommends carefully following cooking instructions and avoiding browning. However, Cancer Research UK said the link was not proven in humans.