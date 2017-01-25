The World View: Brexit In Court (the UK government has lost its case in the Supreme Court)

Britain's government warned lawmakers not to try to "thwart the will of the people" after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must seek the approval of Parliament before starting the formal process of leaving the European Union. British business magnate Bernie Ecclestone's reign as boss of Formula 1 is no more, with new owners Liberty Media confirming it is replacing the 86-year-old with American Chase Carey. Ecclestone has been in charge of the racing code for 40 years, leading it through some of the sport's greatest ups and downs and making a name as a divisive character.



If Oscar prognostication is a sport, then nominations morning is the playoff game. And of course, as gratifying as it may be to find that you've accurately predicted the outcomes, it's even more satisfying to decry the injustice of the names that went unnamed and debate the merits of those that made the cut. For all the certainty of nods to Viola Davis and La La Land's left pinky toe, here are all the unexpected decisions the Academy had in store this morning.