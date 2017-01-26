The World View : Trump Truth (the unexpected bookish consequence of a Trump presidency)

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s aides often cite his appearances at professional wrestling matches as an inspiration for his outsize political speaking style, and his buoyantly belligerent news conference in New York on Wednesday proved he has no plans to betray his brawler’s roots in the service of seeming more presidential.



North Korea’s former deputy ambassador to Britain, who last year became Pyongyang’s highest-profile defector in two decades, said “Kim Jong Un’s days are numbered” and vowed to help bring down the North Korean leader, calling that the only way to resolve the nuclear issue and unify the Korean Peninsula.



Latest official figures show an estimated 4,134 people were forced to sleep outside in 2016, up 16% on the previous year. The number of people sleeping rough in England has risen for the sixth year in a row, according to the latest official figures.