The World View : Ireland gives abortion the green light

In a referendum last week Friday, the once deeply Catholic nation, Ireland, voted to scrap a prohibition on abortion by a margin of two-to-one, overturning a law which, for decades, had forced over 3,000 women to travel to Britain each year for terminations that they could not legally have in their own country. “Yes” campaigners had argued that with pills now being bought illegally online abortion was already a reality in Ireland.