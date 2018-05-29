The World View

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Exploring the symbolism behind dreams as based on the Jungian Model of the Psyche, Personality, Dreams and Symbolism
Guests
Stephen Farah - Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian S
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "So now you have created the possibility, added more energy, used the law of attraction, but things are still not changing. Why is that"?
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in t... 10 February 2021 7:31 PM
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial' Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. 9 February 2021 7:13 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:13 AM
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
29 May 2018 8:30 AM

A migrant from Mali is feted for saving a four year old boy in Paris. Things worsen between pro and anti-European Union politicians in Italy. Questions are asked about British aid to Rwanda, following the African nation giving sponsorship to an English football club.


More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Protests In Myanmar

10 February 2021 8:29 AM

A Japanese submarine crash it hit a container ship while surfacing.
 
New names for ugly fish because apparently ugly names sound fishy.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial

9 February 2021 8:49 AM

Covid variants Boris Johnson puts his faith in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A YouTube prank gone wrong a man was shot dead in Nashville.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A River Rescue In India

8 February 2021 8:32 AM

Gay persecution in Chechnya fears for 2 men deported from Russia.
 
The beast from the East snow problems, particularly in Holland. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Varying Vaccine Confidence

5 February 2021 8:36 AM

Brazil's dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
 
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A War Crimes Trial In Finland

4 February 2021 8:32 AM

India versus the pop star Rihanna's tweeted support for striking farmers.
 
Escape from Iran the scientist who evaded prison to come to Britain.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prison For Alexei Navalny

3 February 2021 8:44 AM

Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
 
The death of captain Tom the UK's pandemic hero fundraiser was 100. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Myanmar's Military Coup

2 February 2021 8:32 AM

Britain's youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
 
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1 February 2021 8:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Politics

29 January 2021 11:20 AM

Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
 
Sing while you're breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
 
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix's Bridgerton. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Botnet Take Down

28 January 2021 8:40 AM

When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
 
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 50 Gauteng doctors still not paid for January

Local

Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday morning

Local

We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi

Local

Probability of more load shedding remains high, warns Eskom

10 February 2021 7:38 PM

Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM

Eskom board was misled in prepayment of R1.6bn to Optimum, Zondo hears

10 February 2021 7:27 PM

