The World View

New York's attorney general is suing the Trump Foundation, as well as Donald Trump and his children, alleging "extensive and persistent" lawbreaking. Barbara Underwood said the charitable foundation had engaged in "unlawful political co-ordination" designed to influence the 2016 election. The lawsuit seeks to dissolve the foundation and $2.8m (£2.1m) in restitution. The foundation denied the charges, calling them politically motivated.