The World View : Trump Tensions (sour notes are crisscrossing the US, UK & Europe)

It is no exaggeration to say that the postwar effort to build a liberal democratic Europe has been America’s most successful foreign policy achievement, helping to ensure peace and prosperity on a continent once racked by total war, genocide and economic privation. That consistent, bipartisan commitment to a “Europe whole, free and at peace” is at stake now that Donald Trump is president of the United States. Like no American leader before him, Trump has questioned the very foundations of transatlanticism, openly rooting for the dissolution of the European Union and repeatedly denigrating NATO as “obsolete.”
Brazil’s dam disaster compensation record sums 2 years on.
Olympic sexism thanks to the boss of the Tokyo organising committee.
India versus the pop star Rihanna‘s tweeted support for striking farmers.
Escape from Iran the scientist who evaded prison to come to Britain.
Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100.
Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
When Joe met Vlad the US President has a 1st chat with Vladimir Putin.
An amazing protest tunnel dug in secret in central London.
Europe’s vaccine problem it’s causing a spat with the U.K.
Female dollars plans are afoot for a US $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman.
Oxfam’s cunning vaccine plan make the mega wealthy pay.
The stolen election libel case lawyer Rudi Giuliani is being sued.
Keira Knightley’s nudity clause she wants only female film directors.
Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.