Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Ofentse Pitse (27), South Africa’s first black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra talks to Lee Kasumba about trials and tribulations of getting into the niche arts. Ofentse shares her dreams of playing at the Sydney Opera House
Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol speak to Lee Kasumba about taking their fresh sound of pop to the world. They discuss misconceptions about Kenyan music and what makes Africa youth tick.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Black Coffee, South African DJ and record producer talks to Lee Kasumba about his upbringing, love for music and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tanzanian veteran businessman, Author and Leadership Coach Ali Mufuruki, speaks to Lee Kasumba about entrepreneurship skills on the continent and what is required to be a great leader.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba chats to the Chief Executive at OR Tambo Foundation - Zengeziwe Msimang. She shares her views about keeping Adelaide and O R Tambo’s legacy alive and intact. She also talks about her childhood in exile.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lee Kasumba interviews trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo about the winter Olympics. She is Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. They also discuss why Africans are leaving the continent in order to conquer the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In a special episode celebrating Africa’s top athletes, Lee Kasumba chats to trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo, Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya and South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lee Kasumba chats to Nigerian musician and disc jockey, Florence Otedola who popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' about the ups-and-downs of the entertainment industry and her annual festival in London.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nigerian-born Moky Makura talks to Lee Kasumba about Africans need to do, to change and control the African narrative. She also discusses her work at the Melinda Gates Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends. Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.LISTEN TO PODCAST