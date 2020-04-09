Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 14 May 2020 5:35 PM
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular. 14 May 2020 5:15 PM
View all Local
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Africa State of Mind
arrow_forward
Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Mimi Kalinda Group CEO and Co-founder of Africommunications Group talks to Lee Kasumba growing up in South Africa and Democratic Republic of the Congo. She also discusses how Africa should control its own story. 



More episodes from Africa State of Mind

Ofentse Pitse

9 April 2020 9:58 AM

Ofentse Pitse (27), South Africa’s first black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra talks to Lee Kasumba about trials and tribulations of getting into the niche arts. Ofentse shares her dreams of playing at the Sydney Opera House 

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sauti Sol: Kenyan afro-pop band

11 March 2020 1:55 PM

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol speak to Lee Kasumba about taking their fresh sound of pop to the world. They discuss misconceptions about Kenyan music and what makes Africa youth tick. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Coffee: South African DJ and Producer

4 February 2020 5:00 PM

Black Coffee, South African DJ and record producer talks to Lee Kasumba about his upbringing, love for music and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ali Mufuruki: Entrepreneur & Author

12 December 2019 11:23 AM

Tanzanian veteran businessman, Author and Leadership Coach Ali Mufuruki, speaks to Lee Kasumba about entrepreneurship skills on the continent and what is required to be a great leader. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zengeziwe Msimang: Chief Executive OR Tambo Foundation

22 November 2019 2:04 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba chats to the Chief Executive at OR Tambo Foundation - Zengeziwe Msimang. She shares her views about keeping Adelaide and O R Tambo’s legacy alive and intact. She also talks about her childhood in exile.   

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Simidele Adeagbo: Skeleton Racer

4 November 2019 2:43 PM

Lee Kasumba interviews trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo about the winter Olympics. She is Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. They also discuss why Africans are leaving the continent in order to conquer the world. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating Africa’s top athletes

7 October 2019 1:46 PM

In a special episode celebrating Africa’s top athletes, Lee Kasumba chats to trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo, Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya and South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DJ Cuppy: Nigerian Musician

23 September 2019 12:32 PM

Lee Kasumba chats to Nigerian musician and disc jockey, Florence Otedola who popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' about the ups-and-downs of the entertainment industry and her annual festival in London.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moky Makura: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

9 September 2019 3:16 PM

Nigerian-born Moky Makura talks to Lee Kasumba about Africans need to do, to change and control the African narrative. She also discusses her work at the Melinda Gates Foundation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazers in African Music

5 August 2019 4:47 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends.  Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Local

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

Local

UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

World Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt’s plans to move lockdown to level 3

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA