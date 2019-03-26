Femi Oke: Al Jazeera journalist and Co-founder of Moderate The Panel

In this episode of Africa State of Mind Lee Kasumba speaks to Femi Oke. She is a journalist at Al Jazeera, a radio broadcaster and founder of moderatethepanel.com.



In 2007 Femi Oke's work in Africa was recognised by The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Communications Agency with the presentation of the "African Achievers Award 2007". Femi was also named Nigerian media personality of the year in 2007 and picked up the Interaction media award in 2008 for her commitment to broadcasting the complex issues of Africa.