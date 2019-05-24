Celebrating Africa Month with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Chude Jideonwo and Acha Leke

Africa State of Mind with Lee Kasumba commemorates Africa Month with a special episode featuring Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa’s former deputy president and currently United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women. Lee also speaks to Chude Jideonwo, Nigerian lawyer and co-founder of The Future Project and Acha Leke, the co-founder and member of the Global Advisory Council of the African Leadership Academy.