Pushie Watson: Public Speaker and Preacher

Pushie Watson is a dynamic Speaker & Pastor who is passionate about giving hope and touching people lives. She was first introduced to the African public as a television presenter in 1997 and grew to become a well-known face across the continent. Originally from Liberia, Pushie’s culturally diverse heritage lead her to further her education in Kenya and Ghana, followed by a study related gap year in the Gambia before finally immigrating to South Africa. She is now the Head Of Women's Ministry at Rhema Bible Church.