Rohan Marley: Ambassador of Away to Africa

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:08
Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 18:10
Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Private developer and landlord converts old corporate offices into apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Blend - Director at Africrest
Today at 18:50
Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot of omissions in Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's report. 28 January 2021 12:01 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded The Health Ministry says the the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 42, 550. 28 January 2021 6:17 AM
View all Local
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commision, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 1:02 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 25 January 2021 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Africa State Of Mind
Rohan Marley: Ambassador of Away to Africa

Rohan Marley: Ambassador of Away to Africa

3 May 2018 11:01 AM

Rohan Marley, son of iconic musician Bob Marley, recently made his way to South Africa as the ambassador of Away to Africa, a cultural tourism and destination management company. He speaks to Lee Kasumba about how special Africa is to him.


More episodes from Africa State Of Mind

Ofentse Pitse

9 April 2020 9:58 AM

Ofentse Pitse (27), South Africa’s first black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra talks to Lee Kasumba about trials and tribulations of getting into the niche arts. Ofentse shares her dreams of playing at the Sydney Opera House 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sauti Sol: Kenyan afro-pop band

11 March 2020 1:55 PM

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol speak to Lee Kasumba about taking their fresh sound of pop to the world. They discuss misconceptions about Kenyan music and what makes Africa youth tick. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Coffee: South African DJ and Producer

4 February 2020 5:00 PM

Black Coffee, South African DJ and record producer talks to Lee Kasumba about his upbringing, love for music and how he is using his skills to change the world’s view about Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ali Mufuruki: Entrepreneur & Author

12 December 2019 11:23 AM

Tanzanian veteran businessman, Author and Leadership Coach Ali Mufuruki, speaks to Lee Kasumba about entrepreneurship skills on the continent and what is required to be a great leader. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zengeziwe Msimang: Chief Executive OR Tambo Foundation

22 November 2019 2:04 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba chats to the Chief Executive at OR Tambo Foundation - Zengeziwe Msimang. She shares her views about keeping Adelaide and O R Tambo’s legacy alive and intact. She also talks about her childhood in exile.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Simidele Adeagbo: Skeleton Racer

4 November 2019 2:43 PM

Lee Kasumba interviews trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo about the winter Olympics. She is Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. They also discuss why Africans are leaving the continent in order to conquer the world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating Africa’s top athletes

7 October 2019 1:46 PM

In a special episode celebrating Africa’s top athletes, Lee Kasumba chats to trailblazing Olympian Simidele Adeagbo, Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya and South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DJ Cuppy: Nigerian Musician

23 September 2019 12:32 PM

Lee Kasumba chats to Nigerian musician and disc jockey, Florence Otedola who popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' about the ups-and-downs of the entertainment industry and her annual festival in London.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moky Makura: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

9 September 2019 3:16 PM

Nigerian-born Moky Makura talks to Lee Kasumba about Africans need to do, to change and control the African narrative. She also discusses her work at the Melinda Gates Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazers in African Music

5 August 2019 4:47 PM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends.  Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commision, must obey all directives

Politics

Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole

Local

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

‘My mother wasn't fed’ - Families detail how loved ones died at Tembisa Hospital

28 January 2021 5:04 PM

SSA branch spent nearly R1bn between 2012-18, ‘Ms K’ tells Zondo

28 January 2021 4:42 PM

SA detects case of COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK

28 January 2021 4:31 PM

