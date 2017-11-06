Dr. Judy Dlamini and Vivian Onano

In this episode Lee Kasumba speaks to Dr. Judy Dlamini, a multi-skilled and a self-made, successful businesswoman about changing careers and living to the fullest. We also touched on her new book, Equal but Different – The book is based on research conducted for her doctorate in business leadership, investigates the intersection of race, gender and social class in the career progression of women chief executives.



Then she catches up with Kenyan gender advocate Vivian Onano spoke about how women, who make up half the population, need to be invested in, or economies will not move forward.