Zak Ové and Adebola Williams

Zak Ové, British visual artist discusses the African art history and the installation of his work in the British Museum while South African-born Thebe Ikalafeng, founder of Brand Leadership, talks about his love for exploring Africa and answers questions on whether the continent needs rebranding. Then Adebola Williams, a Nigerian media entrepreneur, political activist and co-founder of Red, home of The Future Awards Africa share his views on the growth of Africa’s future leaders.



