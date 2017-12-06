Oaky and the Sun

This story, voiced by KFM's Sherlin Barends, is about an acorn who is trying to find the right direction to grow. The story encourages Oaky to ignore what the wind is doing and rather to listen to the advice of the sun, which implores Oaky to grow upwards toward the bright light. It encourages us all, young and old, to stay true to our purpose.



Ep2 of 4