The Pollution of the Vaal River has reached crisis proportions

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Maureen Stewart, Vice Chairperson of Save the Vaal Environment and Sibusiso Mthembu, Gauteng Regional Head for the Department of Water and Sanitation



The Pollution of the Vaal River has reached crisis proportions. The district is facing disaster as pollution and raw sewage from the Emfuleni water waste works continues to spill into the river, causing people to get sick and fish to die, as well as the area’s main agricultural and tourism industries facing imminent ruin.