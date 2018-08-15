Mark Minnie, co-author of Magnus Malan exposé, found dead

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jacques Pauw, Investigative journalist and Veteran author



Yesterday’s discovery of the lifeless body of Mark Minnie the co-author of the controversial new book The Lost Boys has raised yet more questions about apartheid era atrocities and the efforts to cover them up. The new book fingers at least 3 former National Party ministers in a paedophile ring in which they are accused of flying military helicopters with young Coloured boys whom they allegedly molested on Bird Island.